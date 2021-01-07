As Capitol siege sends shockwaves across the world, here's a timeline of how it unfolded

The rally that began in support of President Donald Trump ended as a permanent and irreversible stain on the Trump presidency.

From vandalism to guards pointing guns, politicians ducking for cover to mob storming the seat of power to block the selection of a new leader, the scenes at the US Capitol looked like a Hollywood thriller.

The event left us with several questions, but let's look at how it unfolded.

In the beginning, Trump supporters gathered at the Ellipse, a 52-acre park in the south of the White House.

These supporters were responding to a tweet by the US president asking them to be there and be wild.

Soon, thousands joined the rally and the sentiments started sunning high when Trump made a declaration that he will walk with the supporters all the way to the Capitol building.

"After this, we're gonna walk down and I'll be there with you. We're gonna walk down. We're gonna walk down anywhere you want. But I think right here, we're gonna walk down to the Capitol," said Trump.

The protesters started marching to the Capitol as Trump withdrew to the White House.

Meanwhile, the Congressmen started going inside the Capitol building

1:00 pm

US Vice President Mike opened the joint session where he refused to block election results and certified Joe Biden's victory.

Outside the Capitol, a scuffle began between Trump supporters and the police.

1:30 pm

The protesters stormed the building and some even scaled the walls.

Some people also walked up to the scaffolding set up for Biden's inauguration.

They broke through the security and entered the Capitol building.

A police officer tried to stop them as they made their way to the Senate chamber but to no avail.

1:45 pm

Visuals saw police officers on the floor of the house with their guns drawn.

Members of the Senate and the House of Representatives were evacuated with both chambers suspended their deliberations.

2 pm

The protesters took control of the Capitol as they strolled through the building.

Some people posed for pictures inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

Others sat on the seat of the speaker as the number of protesters outside to Capitol continue to swell.

2:30 pm

The rampage continued for close to an hour and Trump issued a plea on Twitter asking the protesters to "remain peaceful".

But, the violence did not stop and inside the building, a video surfaced of police attempting to treat a woman who was accidentally shot.

The woman later succumbed to her injuries in a hospital.

US President-elect Biden asked Trump to step up and ask the protesters to stop.

"And this God awful display today is bringing home to every Republican and Democrat and Independent in the nation that we must step up. This is the United States of America. There's never, ever, ever, ever, ever been a thing we've tried to do that we've done it together and not been able to do it. So President Trump, step up. May God bless America. May God protect our troops and all those folks at the Capitol who are trying to preserve order," said Biden.

4:30 pm

After almost three hours of the siege, Trump asked protesters to go home but continued to denounce the election results.

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you, you're very special. You've seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace," said Trump.

5:30 pm

As the temperature dropped, the crowd outside the Capitol began to dissipate.

By dusk, only a few hundred remained.

Security forces announced that the Capitol building is now secured.

The House chambers were cleaned for the members to return to the joint session.

As the day ended, it was announced that four people died in the siege.

Trump who promised to march with the protesters did not show up.

