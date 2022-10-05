As approval ratings fall, US President Joe Biden plans to run for second term

US President Joe Biden’s approval ratings tanked to 40 per cent this week, which is the lowest for his presidency, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed.

The poll, done over the course of two days and published on Tuesday, found that only 40 per cent of the Americans have given thumbs up to Biden’s performance. Last week, the approval rate hovered at 41 per cent.

The poll was conducted online across the United States, where 1,003 persons, including 448 Democrats and 383 Republicans, were surveyed.

The low ratings will most likely deal a major blow to Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, and also to Biden who has reportedly expressed interest in running for a second term.

According to NBC News, Biden told the Reverend Al Sharpton—Democratic supporter and talk show host—that he is planning to run again for the 2024 presidency during a private conversation at the White House last month.

Later that day, Sharpton informed his not-for-profit National Action Network (NAN) staff in Washington about Biden’s intention.

One of the staff of NAN later revealed this information to the media.

Also read | Biden announces new abortion guidelines, says new laws have had 'chilling impact' in some states

“I’m going to do it again,” Biden is said to have told Sharpton as he posed for a photograph in the Roosevelt Room.

It was later confirmed by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday saying that Biden “intends” to seek a second term.

Also read | Trump moves Supreme Court over seizure of materials marked 'classified' by FBI

At that meeting, the 79-year-old leader met with leaders of civil rights organisations on September 2, apart from Sharpton, the White House said in a readout from that meeting.

“The group discussed their shared commitment to advancing legislation protecting voting rights and to combating hate-fuelled violence,” the readout said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: