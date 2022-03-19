Around 100 feared dead in Russian attack on military barracks in southern Ukraine: Report

A Russian military strike on barracks at southern Mykolaiv city of Ukraine claimed 50 lives, while 50 more are feared to be dead, AFP reported quoting officials and witnesses on the ground.

According to reports, six rockets hit the site which originally had served as a young officers' academy around 6 am on Friday.

"An enormous explosion," one resident, Nikolai told AFP. The blast reduced to rubble several buildings in the district.

“No less than 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks," said Maxim, 22, who had been stationed nearby and looks on aghast at the scale of the destruction.

"At least 50 bodies have been pulled out, but we don't know how many remain under the debris," he added.

Another soldier, Yevgeny, says as many as 100 people could have been killed, in the attack. So far, no official statement has been issued on the number of casualties.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Mykolaiv, which has been described as a “shield” to the key strategic military port of Odessa, had been resisting the Russian assaults.

Meanwhile, on the 24th day of the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military stepped its attack on several cities, primarily targeting arm depots in Ukraine.

Moscow acknowledged that it had been using hypersonic missiles to break Ukrainian defences.

Russia's announcement came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again appealed for peace, urging Russia to accept "meaningful" talks in his latest Facebook video.

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Saturday said that at least 847 civilians had been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine as of March 18.

More than 3.3 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the United Nations said Saturday, while nearly 6.5 million are thought to be internally displaced within the country.

