'Angel of death': Argentinian nurse arrested for murdering healthy newborns 

An 'angel of death' in Cordoba, Argentina, has been arrested in connection to the death of "at least" two newborns. According to a prosecutor, the nurse has been detained in relation to the deaths of otherwise healthy newborns that were delivered in a hospital.

The nurse Brenda Aguero, 27, was detained on Friday at the request of prosecutor Raul Garzon, who is looking into the deaths of five infants at the Neonatal Maternity Hospital in Cordoba, which is located at 700 kilometres (435.5 miles) northwest of Buenos Aires.

'Angel of death' is a term often used for nurses, and medical professionals that have been charged and convicted for killing patients they were supposed to help.

As per AFP, talking to the media Garzon disclosed that the nurse has been charged with the deaths of two babies, and may be charged with the murder of three other infants pending review of their medical records.

Their deaths are believed to have been caused by a dosage of a poisonous foreign substance. In addition to those that died, in eight other cases, newborns fell sick but escaped death.

"The babies died because a substance found in their bodies was incompatible with life."

Garzon revealed that an excess of potassium was found in the newborns' bodies and that this was the reason for their demise. He added that there are "reasons to presume" that the suspect is responsible.

Raul Aragon, father of one of the slain infants told a Cordoba radio station, "We are devastated as a family.

"We were trying to overcome and mourn a natural death, and now we learn that they took our son from us -- that they killed him."

The infants died between March and June. However, the matter wasn't brought to light until a complaint was made by the grandmother of a baby who passed away on June 6.

Garzon also said that the deceased infants were born healthy, and their moms were in good health at the time of birth.

Aguero is one of nine persons who have been placed on administrative leave this month as part of an investigation to ascertain if the fatalities were the result of homicide, negligence, or malpractice. Charges of failing to perform official duties have been brought against three former hospital employees.

(With inputs from agencies)

