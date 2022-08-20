One killed in Sweden mall shooting; suspect teenage boy arrested

At least one person was killed and another hospitalised after a shooting incident at a shopping mall in Sweden.

A man who was initially wounded during the attack died later, police said while a woman was injured. The suspected shooter has been arrested as police ruled out the possibility of a terror attack.

Reports claim the shooter was a teenage boy as police declared "immediate danger" to the public is over. Authorities moved quickly to cordon off the area as the shooting was reported. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and questioning witnesses, reports said.

According to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention, Sweden ranks "very high" in gun homicide compared to other European countries with nearly four deaths per million inhabitants per year. The average death rate in Europe is approximately 1.6 deaths per million inhabitants, the report said.

The report further added that gun homicide in Sweden was linked to criminal gangs in "disadvantaged areas". After the latest shooting incident, Swedish police informed 44 people have been shot dead in the country involving suspected crime gang connections.

