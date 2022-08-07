Ohio police hunt for 39-year-old gunman who killed 4 in shooting spree

At least four people were shot dead after an armed gunman launched shootings in multiple locations in Ohio state, US, the authorities said, adding that they are searching for the man who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The incident took place on Saturday near Butler Township, located near Dayton, Ohio.

Among the deceased identified by the police include a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.

The police have identified the suspect—39-year-old Stephen Marlow—who is believed to have fled the area in an SUV.

The police have warned the public to immediately call 911 upon seeing him or the vehicle and urged them not to “approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.”

According to The Dayton Daily News, the four victims lived in separate homes near the home owned by Marlow’s parents.

In a statement, Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said that authorities are being assisted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Called the shooting “the first violent crime in this neighbourhood in recent memory”, Porter said, “We are working to determine if there is any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role.”

According to the FBI field office in Cincinnati, Marlow had ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, “and could be in one of these cities”, AP news agency reported.

Marlow seems to have a history of crime life. According to Montgomery County court records, he had gotten off probation in February on aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing charges stemming from a July 2019 incident in the Dayton suburb of Vandalia, The Dayton Daily News reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

