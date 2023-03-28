'Aren't you guys tired..': Survivor questions after deadly Nashville shooting

A survivor of last year's Highland Park parade mass attack interrupted the television coverage of a network on Monday in the aftermath of the deadly Nashville school shooting. The woman identified as an activist named Ashbey Beasley went up to the mics and camera and demanded the lawmakers pass gun control legislation while asking if the media was not tired of covering the shootings.

The Highland Park shooting took place in the US state of Illinois on July 4, 2022, and left seven people dead. Beasley said she was in Tennessee on a holiday when the shooting took place.

"Aren't you guys tired of covering this?" said Beasley. "How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we failing them? Gun violence is the number one killer of children and teens. It has overtaken cars."

"I have been lobbying in DC since we survived a mass shooting in July. I have met with over 130 lawmakers. How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we still failing them?" she added.

What happened in Nashville?

The authorities informed that 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale has been identified as the shooter who killed three children and adults after opening fire at The Covenant School in the Green Hills neighbourhood of Nashville.

Hale, a transgender person, wearing a black vest over a white T-shirt, camouflage pants and a backward red baseball cap was armed with at least two assault weapons and a handgun when carrying out the shooting.

Surveillance videos released by the police show Hale wielding the weapons and shooting down glass doors to enter the building. The shooter checks out different rooms before shooting down various hallways.

Nine-year-olds Evely Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, William Kinney, 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, and 61-year-old Mike Hill have been identified as the victims of the attack.

As per reports, the shooter left behind a map and a manifesto relating to the attack. The items were revealed upon a search of the suspect's house.

(With inputs from agencies)