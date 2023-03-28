Nashville shooting Live updates | Shooter, a trans person, planned to attack multiple locations, say police

President of Brady, an NGO which advocates for gun control and against gun violence, has called for tough background checks and renewed demands for a ban on assault weapons He said that the solutions to stopping mass shootings "are before us and they have been for a long time" but it will take voters to make the change.

"It's the Brady background check system. It's ensuring that every state has an extreme risk protection law. It's ensuring that every state has a permitting system ... and it's making sure that across the country we have a renewed assault weapons ban," Brown told CNN on Tuesday. ×

He urged the people to make a conscious decision while voting and pick candidates who advocate gun violence prevention.

"And if they stand with the gun industry what that means is that is profits over lives. And it's just that simple," he was quoted as saying.