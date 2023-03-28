Nashville shooting Live updates | Shooter, a trans person, planned to attack multiple locations, say police
Three children were among the six killed at a school in the US city of Nashville, Tennessee. The 28-year-old shooting suspect, who was an ex-student of the school, was later gunned down by the police officers before he could wreck more carnage. Three of the victims were pupils aged nine or under at Covenant School. Police named them as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. The city's chief of police identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, a Nashville resident, who identified as transgender. He had no previous criminal records before opening fire inside the Covenant School. According to reports, Hale graduated from Nossi College of Art with a degree in illustration and graphic design in 2022.
President of Brady, an NGO which advocates for gun control and against gun violence, has called for tough background checks and renewed demands for a ban on assault weapons
He said that the solutions to stopping mass shootings "are before us and they have been for a long time" but it will take voters to make the change.
"It's the Brady background check system. It's ensuring that every state has an extreme risk protection law. It's ensuring that every state has a permitting system ... and it's making sure that across the country we have a renewed assault weapons ban," Brown told CNN on Tuesday.
He urged the people to make a conscious decision while voting and pick candidates who advocate gun violence prevention.
"And if they stand with the gun industry what that means is that is profits over lives. And it's just that simple," he was quoted as saying.
United States President Joe Biden made a bizarre joke about eating ice cream before making a statement on the US school shooting incident that took place at an elementary school in Nashville in which three children and three adults were killed.
A survivor of last year's Highland Park parade mass attack interrupted the television coverage of a network on Monday in the aftermath of the deadly Nashville school shooting. The woman identified as an activist named Ashbey Beasley went up to the mics and camera and demanded the lawmakers pass gun control legislation while asking if the media was not tired of covering the shootings.
The Covenant School in Nashville said that their community is "heartbroken" following the attack that killed three young students and three staff members.
The private Christian elementary school in a statement to CNN said,
"We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church. We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff and beginning the process of healing," the school said in the statement. "Law enforcement is conducting its investigation, and while we understand there is a lot of interest and there will be a lot of discussion about and speculation surrounding what happened, we will continue to prioritize the well-being of our community."
Audrey Hale graduated from Nossi College of Art with a degree in illustration and graphic design in 2022. Nossi College of Art & Design is described on its website as "the only college in Tennessee designed specifically as an art school."
The two police officers who gunned down school shooting suspect Audrey Hale have been identified as Officer Rex Englebert and Officer Michael Collazo, a press release from the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) stated.
Englebert is a four-year veteran with MNPD and Collazo has been with the department for nine years, police said.
Hale was fatally shot on the second floor in a common area of the school where the shooter had been opening fire through a window at arriving police cars, the release said.
The Nashville city's police chief said that the shooter who killed six people at a school on Monday had planned to attack several different locations.
The suspect left behind a manifesto that "indicates that there was going to be shootings at multiple locations, and the school was one of them," Nashville Chief of Police John Drake told NBC News in an interview, adding that officials also recovered a map of the school which detailed its surveillance and entry points.
Security camera footage of the suspected Nashville school shooter has been released by the police. The footage shows 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, the suspected shooter, driving to the school and then carrying out a shooting at The Covenant School. The Nashville shooting left six people dead, including three kids under the age of nine.
Nashville police have identified a trans person as the shooter behind America's latest school shooting attack that killed three children and three adults at a Nashville-based educational institution. As per reports, the shooter left behind a map and a manifesto relating to the attack. The items were revealed upon a search of the suspect's house. As per local police chief John Drake, the shooter has been identified as a 28-year-old "transgender" resident of Nashville.
At least three children and three adults were killed on Monday (March 27) in yet another shooting incident in the United States. The incident took place at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. The local fire department said that officials were rushed to the site.
The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter: "We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School. We can confirm we have multiple patients."