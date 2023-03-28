Watch: Nashville shooting suspect seen driving down to school, shooting down doors

Security camera footage of the suspected Nashville school shooter has been released by the police. The footage shows 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, the suspected shooter, driving to the school and then carrying out a shooting at The Covenant School. The Nashville shooting left six people dead, including three kids under the age of nine.

Hale can be seen wielding what looks like an assault weapon. She then proceeds to shoot down the glass doors first and enters the building, checking out different rooms before shooting down various hallways. Hale can be seen wearing a black vest over a white T-shirt, camouflage pants and a backwards red baseball cap.

Officials said that the suspect, who was later shot down, once attended the Christian school in Tennessee's capital city. Police Chief John Drake told reporters that the suspect had drawn detailed maps of the school, including entry points for the building. The suspect also left behind a "manifesto" and other writings that are being examined.

However, no reason for the shooting has been identified yet and the police said they are working to understand what led to the tragic incident. Later, in an interview with NBC, Drake said investigators believed the shooting stemmed from "some resentment" the suspect harboured "for having to go to that school" as a younger person.

The Covenant School mostly comprises elementary school-age children. The tragedy is the latest in the string of mass shootings that have sadly become common in the country.

Drake, the police chief, referred to the assailant by female pronouns and said the suspect identified as transgender.

The Tennessean newspaper reported that a police spokesperson said the suspect used he/him pronouns. Hale used male pronouns on a LinkedIn page.

(With inputs from agencies)

