If your are a frequent user of ChatGPT, you might want to reduce your dependency on it after knowing that OpenAI revealed you might face loneliness and emotional dependency on the Artificial Intelligence platform.

Advertisment

The recent study by the platform and the MIT Media Labs, called the frequent users of ChatGPT "power users" and claimed that the excessive use of the platform might impact the emotional being of a person.

Also read: ChatGPT sued: Norwegian man left 'deeply troubled' as AI chatbot claims he murdered his sons

'Interactions with ChatGPT...'

Advertisment

The study by the OpenAI was titled: “Investigating Affective Use and Emotional Well-being on ChatGPT”.

"As AI chatbots see increased adoption and integration into everyday life, questions have been raised about the potential impact of human-like or anthropomorphic AI on users," the study said.

Also read: Indian Finance Ministry bans employees from using ChatGPT, DeepSeek: Report

Advertisment

"In this work, we investigate the extent to which interactions with ChatGPT (with a focus on Advanced Voice Mode) may impact users’ emotional well-being, behaviors and experiences," it added.

'Complex interplay between chatbot design choices'

Also read: OpenAI’s new ‘agent’ turns ChatGPT into a research powerhouse

As many as 1,000 participants were involved in the experiment. The researchers conducted a trial over 28 days and wrote in the study, “Overall, higher daily usage–across all modalities and conversation types–correlated with higher loneliness, dependence, and problematic use and lower socialisation.”

Both MIT and ChatGPT performed a parallel study on the matter with the latter being the primary author and former being the contributing author.

Also read: Introducing ChatGPT Gov: OpenAI launches tailored version for US government amid rise in AI competition

“These findings underscore the complex interplay between chatbot design choices (e.g., voice expressiveness) and user behaviors (e.g., conversation content, usage frequency). We highlight the need for further research on whether chatbots’ ability to manage emotional content without fostering dependence or replacing human relationships benefits overall well-being,” an MIT researcher said in the study.

(With inputs from agencies)