/Apple, OpenAI under fire? Musk sues lawsuit in US court - Here's why

American billionaire Elon Musk has sued Apple Inc. and ChatGPT maker OpenAI in a US federal court in Texas on Monday (August 25). Musk accused them of locking up markets to maintain their monopolies, preventing competition.

The billionaire stressed that they have illegally conspired to thwart competition for artificial intelligence.

The lawsuit read that Apple and OpenAI have "locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing."

The lawsuit stated, "This is a tale of two monopolists joining forces to ensure their continued dominance in a world rapidly driven by the most powerful technology humanity has ever created: artificial intelligence."

It further stated that Apple and OpenAI conspired to suppress xAI's products, including on the Apple App Store.

"If not for its exclusive deal with OpenAI, Apple would have no reason to refrain from more prominently featuring the X app and the Grok app in its App Store," xAI said.

Notably, Musk has been involved in a long-range feud with OpenAI's Sam Altman, which began with disagreements that led to their clashes after the two came up with OpenAI together.

Lawyers for Musk's companies wrote in the lawsuit that Apple and OpenAI’s “exclusive arrangement has made ChatGPT the only generative AI chatbot integrated into the iPhone".

