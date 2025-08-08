/Elon Musk says Grok 4 is still smarter than OpenAI’s GPT-5

Elon Musk says Grok 4 Heavy is smarter than OpenAI’s new GPT-5

Elon Musk has posted on X that his company’s AI model, Grok 4 Heavy, is still more intelligent than OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-5.

In a post on X, Musk said:

“Bottom line though: Grok 4 Heavy was smarter 2 weeks ago than GPT-5 is now and G4H is already a lot better.”

He Also posted another X post in which he said -

“Grok 5 will be out before the end of this year and it will be crushingly good.”

What’s new in GPT-5?

While Musk made his claims, OpenAI said GPT-5 is a major upgrade over previous versions of ChatGPT. During its launch livestream, the company highlighted improvements in coding, maths, writing, health advice, and visual perception.

The new model can generate apps, websites, and games within minutes, using only natural language prompts. GPT-5 is also the first OpenAI model that can automatically choose between a reasoning mode or efficiency mode based on the question asked.

Availability and usage limits

OpenAI has made GPT-5 available for free to all users, but with a usage limit. Once a free user reaches that limit, the system will switch to GPT-5 Mini, a smaller but capable version of the model.