Apple fires employee who led movement against racism & sexism

An employee of Apple who led a fellow workers movement against alleged patterns of discrimination, racism and sexism at the tech company was fired.

Janneke Parrish, an Apple program manager and one of the leaders behind the #AppleToo movement, said she was terminated for “non-compliance” after she deleted personal files from her work device amid an internal investigation, according to the Guardian.

Parrish, who worked at Apple for five years, claims that she was fired for speaking out publicly about "issues within the company".

“I’ve been very vocal, I’ve been very public. I have not been afraid to put my name and attach my face to #AppleToo,” she told the Guardian. “This feels very much like retaliation for having the courage to speak out.”

There are consequences for speaking out. There are consequences for doing the right thing.



But we do the right thing because it is the right thing to do. #AppleToo is about asking Apple to do better, to end systemic discrimination, abuse, and pay inequity.



Do the right thing. https://t.co/nhxFlflSvR — Janneke Parrish (@JannekeParrish) October 15, 2021 ×

Apple said Friday it does not discuss specific employee matters.

Recently, Apple has been experiencing other examples of employee unrest. Last month, two employees told Reuters they had filed charges against the company with the National Labor Relations Board for alleged retaliation and halting discussion of pay among employees, among other allegations.

Apple has said that it is “deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace” and that it takes “all concerns” from employees seriously.

In September, Parrish said the company had informed her that she was under investigation for leaking information to the media. Parrish had been involved with employee advocacy efforts at Apple for months, but did not leak information, she said.

As part of the investigation, Apple confiscated her devices. Apple encourages employees to use work devices as personal devices, Parrish said, and before handing over devices she deleted files that contained personal information, such as financial data.

Parrish said she did not expect to be fired, but believed her work with #AppleToo would have a negative impact on her career.

(With inputs from agencies)