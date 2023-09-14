Apple defends itself after French watchdog halts iPhone 12 sales

A day after the French radiation watchdog ordered Apple to halt the sales of its iPhone 12 models, the Cupertino-based company has responded. France's Agence Nationale des Fréquences (ANFR) on Tuesday (September 12) demanded an immediate halt saying the Apple devices emitted above-threshold electromagnetic radiation

Apple defended itself saying the iPhone 12 model, launched in 2020, was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global radiation standards. The company said it will contest the findings by the French watchdog, having previously submitted several Apple and third-party lab results proving the phone's compliance.

While Apple defends itself, troubles could further mount for it as Germany's network regulator BNetzA said it might launch similar proceedings, adding that it was in close contact with French authorities. Meanwhile, Spain's OCU consumers' group urged authorities there to halt the sales of the iPhone 12.

What did the French agency say?

Jean-Noel Barrot, France's junior minister for the digital economy told the newspaper Le Parisien that ANFR had carried out tests which showed the smartphone's Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) to be slightly higher than what's legally allowed.

The French watchdog said accredited labs found absorption of electromagnetic energy by the body at 5.74 watts per kilogram during tests when the smartphone was being held in the hand or kept in a pocket. Interestingly, the European standard for the specific absorption rate is 4.0 watts per kilogram in such tests.

"Concerning phones already sold, Apple must in the briefest of delays take corrective measures to bring the affected phones into compliance. Otherwise, Apple will have to recall them," the watchdog added.

The watchdog said its agents are on the lookout, verifying if the company had halted the sale of devices or not.

Meanwhile, Barrot said a software update would be sufficient to fix the radiation issues.

"Apple is expected to respond within two weeks. If they fail to do so, I am prepared to order a recall of all iPhones 12 in circulation. The rule is the same for everyone, including the digital giants."

This is not the first instance when Apple has faced a regulatory bottleneck. On Tuesday (September 12), the company finally succumbed to the rules imposed by the European Union and announced that its new iPhone lineup will ditch the proprietary Lightning Port technology and adopt the USB-C chargers.

(With inputs from agencies)