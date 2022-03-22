Any compromises to be agreed with Russia to end war will need referendum, says Ukrainian President Zelensky

Any compromises, which may be agreed with Russia to end the war, would need to be voted on by Ukrainians through a referendum, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, as per a Reuters report.

In an interview, which was published by Ukrainian public broadcasting company Suspilne, Zelensky said, "The people will have to speak up and respond to this or that form of compromise. And what they (the compromises) will be is the subject of our talks and understanding between Ukraine and Russia."

Issues, which could be raised in any referendum, may concern territories occupied by Russian forces, including Crimea, or security guarantees offered to Ukraine by countries in lieu of NATO membership, Zelensky added.

Meanwhile, around eight people were killed after Russian bombs destroyed a shopping centre in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, as per local officials.

The Retroville shopping mall and cars parked in the adjacent lot caught fire following Russian shelling in Podilskyi district, Ukraine State Emergency Service said late on Sunday.

Sixty-three firefighters were deployed to extinguish the flames that had reached as high as the third and fourth floors of the shopping centre, reported CNN.

“According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centres [were hit],” city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel, as per Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)