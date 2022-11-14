Antony Blinken to visit China next year to follow up on Biden-Xi discussions: White House

A senior US State Department official said on Monday (November 14) that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China early next year. The US will work with its Chinese counterparts to plan this highly-anticipated visit.

US President Joe Biden also mentioned the visit during his face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday as he said that Blinken will travel to China to follow up on discussions.

Biden-Xi's first in-person talks since 2017 happened on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia as both leaders discussed issues of mutual interest. They discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, escalating North Korea tensions, and more.

News agency AFP reported that a senior State Department official spoke on condition of anonymity and said that the two countries were working "to schedule a visit tentatively planned for early next year".

Blinken's visit would be the first by a US secretary of state since Mike Pompeo's visit. Pompeo served under then-president Donald Trump, paid a brief visit in 2018.

