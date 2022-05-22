Australia's Albanese vows to bring people together after winning election; will attend Quad summit in Japan

Australia's centre-left leader Anthony Albanese won the general election on Saturday (May 21), ousting Scott Morrison's coalition as the country elected its first Labor government in almost a decade.

After claiming the victory, the incoming prime minister Albanese said that the Australian people have "voted for change" and also promised to bring people together.

Advocating for immediate actions toward the climate change crisis, he said that his government will bring a raft of reforms to make the country fairer and greener.

Giving indigenous people a voice in national policy-making and making equal opportunity for women a national priority for the Albanese government.

ALSO READ | Anthony Albanese claims election victory: All you need to know about Australia's incoming prime minister

Albanese, who is brought up by a single mother in Sydney, talked about his childhood. He said, "My mother dreamt of a better life for me. And I hope that my journey in life inspires Australians to reach for the stars."

"I want Australia to continue to be a country that no matter where you live, who you worship, you would love, or what your last name is, that places no restrictions on your journey in life," he added.

ALSO READ | 'I have congratulated Anthony Albanese': Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes election defeat

WATCH | Australia Election: Change of Guard in Canberra: Australia ousts PM Scott Morrison

Albanese to attend Quad summit

Albanese also said that he will join the US, Japanese and Indian leaders for the Quad summit in two days. He said that he will attend the summit in Tokyo after members of his government team would be sworn in on Monday. Penny Wong, who is expected to be the foreign minister, might accompany him.

US President Joe Biden is visiting Japan to attend the Quad summit in Tokyo. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24.

Albanese said he would hold one-on-one meetings on Tuesday with Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian PM Modi.

Albanese said that after the joint talks, he would meet the trio individually.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.