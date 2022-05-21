'I have congratulated Anthony Albanese': Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes election defeat

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrisson conceded defeat in elections on Saturday, reports said.

Reports claimed the country's opposition Labour Party was on track to oust the current government. Early trends indicated Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal-National coalition was struggling in the polls.

"Tonight I have spoken to the leader of the opposition and the incoming prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and I have congratulated him on his election victory," Morrison said.

Labour leader Anthony Albanese who is heading a coalition is set to form the next government, reports said.

"Australians have shown immense support and their strength, resilience and character, I thank them for this," Morrison said, adding,"as a government we have invested in the security of the nation."

"Australians will always be able to realise the aspirations I have for them and for this country, I will always have gratitude for all the agencies who have done so much to keep the Australians safe and sound," Prime Minister Morrison added.

"I thank everyone for standing with us and I know you will continue to support us in the future as well," the Liberal Party leader added.

