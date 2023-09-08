Another Hindu temple in Canada vandalised with anti-India, pro-Khalistan graffiti: Reports

In yet another attack on Hindu temples in Canada, the Shri Mata Bhameshwari Durga temple, in the Canadian town of Surrey was reportedly desecrated with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti on its outer walls, on Thursday (September 7). This comes less than a month after one of the biggest and oldest Hindu temples in Canada was vandalised with Khalistan referendum posters.

What happened in Surrey?

The incident came to light on Thursday morning and was reported to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The desecration also took place a day after secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) reportedly announced its intentions to “lock down” India’s Consulate in Vancouver. Rohit, a member of the temple management, told Hindustan Times that the graffiti has since been removed.

The defacement included graffiti targeting India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and support for the Khalistan movement.

Images and videos posted over social media by Sameer Kaushal, News Director at Radio AM600 in Richmond show anti-India graffiti sprayed on the walls of the Hindu temple and said that the police have been alerted about the incident.



Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

#SurreyBC A Hindu temple Shree Mata Bhameshwari Durga Devi Society has been vandalized with black spray paint.

These kinds of cowardly attacks are on rise to create a terror amongst the community. @SurreyRCMP has been notified.

Video courtesy @Waqar4578350869#HindusUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/uFnGHltr5b — Sameer Kaushal 🇨🇦❤🇮🇳 (@itssamonline) September 8, 2023 ×



Not the first time

On August 12, Khalistanis pasted the posters on the main door of the temple of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, located in Surrey, British Columbia which read, “Canada investigates India’s role in June 18th assassination,” referring to the killing of known Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms and shows two masked men, pasting the posters and taking photos before fleeing the scene. The Khalistani extremists have been claiming that India was responsible for the killing of Hardeep Nijjar, one of the prominent secessionist faces.

ALSO READ | Australia: Another prominent Hindu temple vandalised by Khalistan supporters

The vandalisation last month was the third such incident of temple vandalisation in Canada this year. Similarly, in January, Gauri Shankar Mandir, a prominent temple in Ontario was vandalised with anti-India graffiti.

New Delhi has on multiple occasions reminded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau government’s to take pre-emptive actions against Khalistani elements, who have seemingly made a safe space for themselves in the North American country.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE