Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada, killed Khalistani leader's posters pasted

One of the biggest and oldest Hindu temples in Canada has been vandalised with Khalistan referendum posters. The incident took place at midnight on Saturday (August 12) when the Khalistani goons plastered the posters on the main door of the temple.

The posters pasted on the gate of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, located in Surrey, British Columbia read, “Canada investigates India’s role in June 18th assassination”, referring to the killing of known Kahlistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms and shows two masked men, pasting the posters and taking photos before fleeing the scene.

The Khalistani extremists have been claiming that India was responsible for the killing of Hardeep Nijjar - one of the prominent secessionist faces.

The 45-year-old Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief was shot dead on June 18 by two unidentified men in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, Canada.

Not the first incident

Notably, this is the third such incident of temple vandalisation to come out of Canada this year. In April, BAPS Swaminarayan temple, belonging to Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha was defaced with anti-India graffiti.

The defacement also included graffiti targeting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the support of the Khalistan movement.

Similarly, in January, Gauri Shankar Mandir, a prominent temple in Ontario was vandalised with anti-India graffiti.

“We strongly condemn the defacing of Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton, a symbol of Indian heritage, with anti-India graffiti. The hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns on the matter with Canadian authorities,” the Indian mission said at the time, in response to the vandalism.

New Delhi has already reminded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau government's to take pre-emptive actions against Khalistani elements, who have seemingly made a safe space for themselves in the North American country.

Notably, after Khalistani supporters posted pictures of Indian High Commission officers on its poster, India served a demarche on the Canadian government to take decisive action. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar issued a statement and gave a stern reminder to Ottawa.

"We have requested our partner countries like Canada, US, UK and Australia, where sometimes Khalistani activities happen, not to give space to the Khalistanis. Because they’re (Khalistanis) radical, extremist thinking is neither good for us nor them nor our relations," said Jaishankar.

“We are already in touch with our partner countries like Canada. We have requested them not to give space to Khalistani groups," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)