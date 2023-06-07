Watch: Tableau celebrating death of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi surfaces in Canada

In another shocking incident from Canada, a tableau celebrating the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards was paraded in Brampton on June 4. A video showing the same has been making rounds on the internet, in which the statue of Indira Gandhi can be seen drenched in blood.

Indira Gandhi, the first female prime minister of India, was assassinated on October 31, 1984, by her bodyguards months after ‘Operation Bluestar’ was carried out. Under Operation Bluestar, the Indian Army was ordered to remove pro-Khalistan militants occupying the Golden Temple in India’s Amritsar city. The operation prompted massive protests by the Sikh community, for which the Golden Temple is the holiest site.

Anger erupts on Indian internet

As the video of the controversial tableau surfaced on the Indian internet, social media users were quick to target Canada’s Justin Trudeau administration for blatant negligence. “Shame on Justin Trudeau govt which relies on Khalistani elements for vote bank,” wrote a Twitter user named Anshul Saxena. He added, “How Canada allowed this? Celebrating the killing of former Prime Minister of India is not freedom of expression.”

Tableau depicting Indira Gandhi's assassination was part of parade in Brampton.



How Canada allowed this?



Celebrating the killing of former Prime Minister of India is not freedom of expression.



Shame on Justin Trudeau govt which relies on Khalistani elements for vote bank. pic.twitter.com/mam8TI5URY — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) June 7, 2023 ×

Canada that pontificates to India on treatment of farmers and minorities is allowing the Khalistani goons to parade this float of PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination.



Hope India takes a note and gives them a befitting treatment @DrSJaishankar



pic.twitter.com/ajxHQZwZui — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) June 7, 2023 ×

Watch: Canada elections: Justin Trudeau faces heat

Another user named Monica Verma wrote in her tweet, “Hope India takes a note and gives them a befitting treatment.”

Canadian NSA warns India

This shocking development comes days after the National Security Advisor to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remarked that India was meddling in Canada’s internal affairs.