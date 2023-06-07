ugc_banner

Watch: Tableau celebrating death of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi surfaces in Canada

Brampton, CanadaEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

Tableau showing former Indian PM Indira Gandhi drenched in blood Photograph:(Twitter)

This development comes days after the Canadian National Security Advisor accused India of meddling in the country’s internal affairs.

In another shocking incident from Canada, a tableau celebrating the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards was paraded in Brampton on June 4. A video showing the same has been making rounds on the internet, in which the statue of Indira Gandhi can be seen drenched in blood. 

Indira Gandhi, the first female prime minister of India, was assassinated on October 31, 1984, by her bodyguards months after ‘Operation Bluestar’ was carried out. Under Operation Bluestar, the Indian Army was ordered to remove pro-Khalistan militants occupying the Golden Temple in India’s Amritsar city. The operation prompted massive protests by the Sikh community, for which the Golden Temple is the holiest site.

Anger erupts on Indian internet

As the video of the controversial tableau surfaced on the Indian internet, social media users were quick to target Canada’s Justin Trudeau administration for blatant negligence. “Shame on Justin Trudeau govt which relies on Khalistani elements for vote bank,” wrote a Twitter user named Anshul Saxena. He added, “How Canada allowed this? Celebrating the killing of former Prime Minister of India is not freedom of expression.”

Another user named Monica Verma wrote in her tweet, “Hope India takes a note and gives them a befitting treatment.”

Canadian NSA warns India

This shocking development comes days after the National Security Advisor to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remarked that India was meddling in Canada’s internal affairs. 

NSA Jody Thomas on Friday said, “When I talk about foreign interference and economic security, I’m now talking about a number of state actors and non-state proxies.”

“This includes Russia, Iran, India. That said, the actor that comes up most on these issues, and it’s no surprise to anybody, is China,” she added.

Tussle between India and Canada

India has expressed strong protest to the Canadian government regarding the involvement of radical Khalistani elements in organising referendums in North American countries and interfering in India's internal matters, particularly the farmers' protests. Despite India's urging for action, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not taken any steps to address the growing Khalistani activism in Canada.

Is Jagmeet Singh behind Trudeau’s India policy?

Trudeau leads a minority government that relies on support from the New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Jagmeet Singh, who is known for his pro-Khalistan comments. The NDP holds 24 seats in parliament, making their support crucial for the survival of the Trudeau government.

