Australia: Another prominent Hindu temple vandalised by Khalistan supporters

Australian city of Brisbane was witness to an attack on a prominent Hindu temple by pro-Khalistan supporters. This is the latest incident of vanadalism against Hindu temples in Australia. The latest attack took place on Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple.

"Temple priest and devotees called this morning and notified me about the vandalism on the boundary wall of our temple," Temple president Satinder Shukla was quoted as saying by The Australia Today website.

"We have informed the Queensland police officers, and they assured to ensure the safety of Temple and devotees."

Sarah Gates, director of Hindu Human Rights, said that the latest hate crime is an attempt to terrorise Australian Hindus.

"This latest hate crime is a pattern of Sikhs For Justice globally, clearly attempting to terrorise Australian Hindus. With a barrage of propaganda, illegal signs and cyberbullying, the organisation intends to present all-pervasive threats, fear and intimidation," Gates said.

Gates later tweeted an image of the Hindu community fighting back after the attack on the temple. Community members with the temple committee cleaned anti-Hindu hate-filled graffiti.

"Hindustan Zindabad," she tweeted with a picture.

This is the fourth attack on a Hindu temple in Australia.

On January 23, the walls of the revered ISCKON temple in Melbourne's Albert Park were vandalised with anti-India graffiti.

On January 16, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria, was vandalised in a similar manner.

On January 12, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne was defaced by ?anti-social elements' with anti-India graffiti.

The attacks on Hindu temple has elicited repeated condemnation from India which has raised the issue with the Australian government.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Australia last month. During his visit he met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and emphasised the need for vigilance against "radical activities" targeting the Indian community in Australia

"Noted the forward movement on our bilateral agenda. Emphasised the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting the Indian community," Jaishankar had tweeted after his meeting with Wong in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies)

