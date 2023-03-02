'Anarchy': Netanyahu on Israel mass protests; wife rescued from salon

Israel's Tel Aviv saw mass protests on Wednesday (March 1) as demonstrators marked the "day of disruptions" against a recent decision by the Benjamin Netanyahu government over changes related to the judiciary. As thousands took to streets, roads and trains were blocked by demonstrators. Israeli police launched a forceful crackdown, lobbed stun grenades, and fired water cannons to quell the stir. Dozens were reportedly detained while several people, injured during the violence that ensued, were hospitalised. Amid aggressive police tactics, according to a report by the Washington Post, three - among those who were injured - underwent surgery, including one person who lost his ear after being shot at with a stun grenade. Visuals from the city shared online captured scuffles and cops were seen dragging protesters.

Responding to the agitation, which is expected to further intensify, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement. "Citizens of Israel, the right to demonstrate is a fundamental democratic value; however, freedom to demonstrate is not freedom to bring the country to a halt," he was quoted as saying, underlining that "the sharp and clear red line is that violence and anarchy are absolutely forbidden". Calling for calm, Netanyahu underlined: "I know among you are many citizens who love the country and who fervently support the judicial reform.I also know that there are many other citizens who also love the country, who oppose the reform with the same fervour."

Also watch| Deepening rift in Israeli government



"The freedom to demonstrate is not a license to drive the country into anarchy, to chaos, because a sovereign country cannot tolerate anarchy," he said.

Reports said his wife, Sara, was rescued from a hair salon in Tel Aviv amid fiery demonstrations. National Unity Party head and opposition leader Benny Gantz called on people - who had blocked the exit of the salon, according to local news website Jerusalem Post - to allow her to leave. "I call on the protesters in Madinah Square - let the Prime Minister's wife return to her home and you continue to wave the flags and voice our righteous cry," he wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to act together, in a variety of legal ways, to stop the coup d'état." He also urged the Prime Minister for a dialogue.

The protests have been called against the judiciary overhaul announced by the government in January. Defined as a "reform", the overhaul aims to give more power to the coalition in picking judges. The changes also aim to limit the scope of the Supreme Court to strike down legislation or rule against the executive.



(With agency inputs)

