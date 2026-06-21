/‘An Indian and a Pakistani run my life’: JD Vance at Switzerland talks

US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday (June 21) praised Pakistan’s leadership for helping advance negotiations between the United States and Iran, saying the talks had reached a significant stage where leaders from both countries were prepared to address some of their most pressing issues.

Speaking at a quadrilateral meeting involving Pakistan, Qatar, Iran and the United States in Switzerland, Vance credited Pakistan, particularly Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, with playing a key role in facilitating the diplomatic process.

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Vance also struck a lighter note while addressing reporters, joking that there had been only two important people in his life over the past three months, one Indian and one Pakistani.

“I will say that since Field Marshal Munir welcomed us with the prime minister in Islamabad, I have joked that I have two very, very important people in my life, an Indian and a Pakistani. The Indian is my wife and the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir and I’ve probably talked to Munir more than I’ve talked to anybody else over the last three months,” Vance said.

The US Vice President said Washington and Tehran would not have reached the current stage of negotiations without Munir’s efforts and diplomatic engagement.