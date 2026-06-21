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‘An Indian and a Pakistani run my life’: JD Vance at Switzerland talks

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 23:02 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 23:03 IST
‘An Indian and a Pakistani run my life’: JD Vance at Switzerland talks

US Vice President JD Vance (L) speaks next to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prior to a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, as part of high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the West Asia conflict. Photograph: (AFP)

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US Vice President JD Vance praised Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for facilitating crucial US-Iran negotiations, jokingly noting an Indian (his wife) and a Pakistani (Munir) run his life.

US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday (June 21) praised Pakistan’s leadership for helping advance negotiations between the United States and Iran, saying the talks had reached a significant stage where leaders from both countries were prepared to address some of their most pressing issues.

Speaking at a quadrilateral meeting involving Pakistan, Qatar, Iran and the United States in Switzerland, Vance credited Pakistan, particularly Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, with playing a key role in facilitating the diplomatic process.

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Vance also struck a lighter note while addressing reporters, joking that there had been only two important people in his life over the past three months, one Indian and one Pakistani.

“I will say that since Field Marshal Munir welcomed us with the prime minister in Islamabad, I have joked that I have two very, very important people in my life, an Indian and a Pakistani. The Indian is my wife and the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir and I’ve probably talked to Munir more than I’ve talked to anybody else over the last three months,” Vance said.

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The US Vice President said Washington and Tehran would not have reached the current stage of negotiations without Munir’s efforts and diplomatic engagement.

“He is of course a great military leader but I think he’s shown himself to be a great diplomat and of course who’s an amazing friend of the United States of America. But it has been also an important part of getting us to this point,” Vance said.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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