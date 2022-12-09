An attempted coup, ousted president, and first female leader of Peru: Here’s how it all happened

Peru’s president, Pedro Castillo, was ousted by lawmakers, on Wednesday and charged with “rebellion and conspiracy”. Subsequently, his successor and vice president Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the country’s first female leader who vowed to set Peru on a new course and called for a “truce”. The long impending political crisis in the country reached its boiling point as the Peruvian president tried to dissolve the Congress hours before he was due to face an impeachment vote.

Castillo’s tumultuous time in office

The socialist, left-wing now President Pedro Castillo was also a teacher, union leader and farmer who gained strong support among the country’s rural population and was sworn in, in July 2021. This was after he won the run-off elections against right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori by just 44,000 votes.

However, since then his approval ratings plunged and his time in office has been riddled with one crisis after the other. Once in office, Castillo picked several people as a part of his cabinet who had been accused of wrongdoing, drawing criticism which led to changing many ministers of several departments over the course of his presidency.

Notably, Castillo’s time in office is marked by five cabinets and more than 80 ministers. Additionally, just 17 months into his five-year term, the now-former president had managed to survive two impeachment attempts, and faced at least six criminal investigations, amid mounting corruption allegations.

Earlier this year, he was facing accusations of corruption and had repeatedly been charged with using his presidency to benefit himself and his family, however, he has since denied these allegations.

The prosecutors also filed a constitutional complaint, which led to several raids and detention of Castillo’s sister which he called a “coup d’etat” orchestrated by the attorney general’s office and asserted that this will not stop him from finishing his term in office till 2026. Notably, since Peruvian presidents typically have immunity against criminal cases a constitutional complaint allows Congress to carry out its own trial.

Third impeachment trial and how it all unfolded

Castillo’s vow to finish his term till 2026 was seen as a significant one, considering the country has witnessed five presidents since 2016 none of whom had completed their five-year term. One of them was ousted following an impeachment trial, another resigned prior to his impeachment vote and another president resigned following widespread protests.

However, Castillo’s ouster was nothing short of dramatic as he was taken into custody at Lima’s town hall on Wednesday afternoon after being accused of “rebellion” and was subsequently impeached by lawmakers. The day began with the now-former president announcing his plans to dissolve Congress and set up an emergency government, ahead of his impeachment vote.

He then called for parliamentary elections to work on a new constitution which prompted back-to-back resignations from his cabinet members and drew condemnation from top officials in Peru and neighbouring countries. Castillo said that this move aimed to “reestablish the rule of law and democracy” in the country.

In a live address, the president of Peru’s constitutional court, including Boluarte, said that Castillo was attempting a “coup”. Ultimately, he failed to stop his impeachment vote and the opposition-led legislature on Wednesday passed after an overwhelming majority voted in favour of removing Castillo. Furthermore, even the country’s armed forces rejected Castillo’s attempt and called it an “infringement of the constitution.”

What’s next for the former Peruvian president?

On Wednesday, following the news of his impeachment, Castillo's supporters took to the streets in protests and clashed with the riot police, however, only small demonstrations erupted and the country’s riot police used tear gas to swiftly disperse the demonstrators. Meanwhile, the country’s incumbent president has called for a political truce to overcome the recent crisis.

She also hosted several political leaders at the presidential palace, on Thursday, as she has asked for time and space from the Peruvian citizens to “rescue the country” and said that her new cabinet will include people of all political stripes. The alleged coup drew widespread condemnation including the United States which called the alleged power grab illegal and expressed support for Boluarte’s call for unity.

On the contrary, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador described Castillo’s removal as a “soft coup” fueled by racism against the former teacher from the Andean highlands. Castillo who has since been detained has also sought asylum in Mexico which the Mexican government’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said is under consideration.

Mexico's ambassador to Peru, Pablo Monroy, met with Castillo in prison and said that they would consult the Peruvian authorities about his asylum request which was received by the Mexican embassy at 2:00 am (local time), on Thursday. Ebrard shared a copy of Castillo's asylum request in which his lawyer Victor Gilbert Perez alleged that Castillo was "at grave risk" in Peru and that he had suffered "unfounded persecution".

(With inputs from agencies)

