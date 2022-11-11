Peru: Protesters, police clash as thousands march in support of President | Latest News | WION

Published: Nov 11, 2022, 01:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A crowd of people clashed with police in Peru as people marched towards the San Martin Square in Lima and demanded for the immediate resignation of the President Pedro Castillo. Tensions when protesters used sticks to attack the police officers.
