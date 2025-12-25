/Amrit Mondal death: Bangladesh govt issues statement, claims he was a ‘top terrorist’ and...

The lynching of a 29-year-old Hindu man, identified as Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, by locals in the Pangsha Upazila of Rajbari on Wednesday (December 24) night, and the reporting of the incident in the media has drawn a response from the Bangladesh government. The Bangladesh government issued a statement on the issue and said that misleading information was being disseminated on social media and various news outlets regarding the tragic killing on Wednesday night in the Pangsha police station area of Rajbari.

The statement, citing police information and preliminary investigation, said that the Hindu man’s lynching was in no way a communal attack but was a result of a “violent situation triggered by extortion and terrorist activities”.

It alleged that the deceased individual was a top terrorist named Amrit Mondal alias Somrat, who had arrived in the area to demand extortion money and lost his life during a clash with agitated local people.

The government claimed in its statement that Mondal was an accused in multiple serious cases, including a murder case filed in 2023 and extortion cases, with outstanding arrest warrants against him in these matters.

Police arrested his associate Salim from the scene, along with a foreign pistol and one pipe gun, the statement added. Three cases have already been filed in connection with this incident.

The government said it strongly condemns the killing and added that it makes it unequivocally clear that it does not support any form of extrajudicial activity, mob lynching, or violence in any manner.

Strict legal action will be taken against everyone directly or indirectly involved in this incident, it said, adding that the law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation into the mob lynching incident.

The government said that it is also deeply concerned to observe that a certain quarter is attempting to portray the incident as a communal attack by highlighting the religious identity of the deceased person, which is “completely baseless and motivated by ulterior motives”.

Such misinformation can destroy social harmony and deteriorate the law and order situation, it added.

“The government calls upon all concerned to act responsibly and urges everyone to refrain from spreading misleading, provocative, and communal statements. The government remains firmly committed to establishing the rule of law and justice,” the statement added.

Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony—the government will sternly suppress any attempt to undermine the peace and stability of the country, the statement read.