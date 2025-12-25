/'Jesus is Palestinian': ADC billboard in New York's Times Square triggers mixed reactions from tourists

A digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square featuring the phrase “Jesus is Palestinian” has stirred debate among tourists and locals during the Christmas season. The display, funded by the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), appeared on a green backdrop with bold black lettering, alongside a separate panel wishing passersby a “Merry Christmas.” While some viewed it as a call for reflection, others criticised the message as provocative and poorly timed amid holiday celebrations.

Several visitors quoted by the New York Post described the slogan as polarising and unnecessary, arguing that Jesus is a universal religious figure rather than one defined by modern political or national identities. British tourists were among those who said the message could offend during a festive period meant to unite people. Reactions online were equally mixed. Some social media users praised the billboard as meaningful and courageous, while others expressed confusion or questioned its placement in a public American landmark.

ADC National Executive Director Adeb Ayoub said the organisation has been renting Times Square advertising space since early this year, rotating messages weekly. He explained that the aim is to spark conversation and highlight shared traditions among Christians, Muslims, and Arab Americans, particularly when Times Square sees its highest footfall.