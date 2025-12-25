/Another Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh, days after Dipu Das burnt alive by mob

A 29-year-old man identified as Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, was beaten to death by locals in Pangsha Upazila of Rajbari on Wednesday (December 24) night over allegations of extortion. The incident occurred around 11 pm at the Hossaindanga Old Market area. Confirming the incident on Thursday (December 24) morning, Pangsha Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Moinul Islam said Amrit was the leader of a listed criminal group known as “Samrat Bahini.” He was the son of Akshay Mondal from Hossaindanga village.

Police officials said one of Amrit’s associates, Salim Sheikh, was captured by locals along with two firearms and later handed over to the police. Salim is a resident of Bosa-Kushtia village in Pangsha and the son of Islam Sheikh. According to police and local sources, Amrit had allegedly established an armed gang bearing his name and was involved in extortion and other criminal activities in the region. During the Awami League government, he reportedly fled to India but continued to run operations remotely. He had returned to the area only recently.

On Wednesday night, Amrit allegedly went to a house in the old market area demanding ransom. When the homeowner refused, members of his gang reportedly returned later. Failing to find the house owner, they allegedly assaulted his son. The family then raised an alarm shouting “robber,” prompting nearby residents to gather and attack Amrit, resulting in his death at the scene. His accomplices managed to escape, while Salim was detained by locals. OC Sheikh Moinul Islam told Prothom Alo that Amrit Mondal had several cases against him, including murder charges. “His associate Selim has been arrested with a pistol and a one-shooter gun. The body has been recovered and sent for autopsy, and multiple cases are being prepared in connection with the incident,” he said.