/Indian Army issues new social media guidelines for personnel. Here are details

On Thursday (Dec 25), the Indian Army issued new social media guidelines for personnel. It highlights the use of applications like Instagram, Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and others. Soldiers and officers have been advised to refrain from commenting and communicating their views on social media. They must scrupulously use these platforms only for viewing and monitoring purposes.

"The exchange of unclassified information of a general nature /contents have been permitted. Contents to be exchanged only with known persons. Responsibility for correctly identifying the recipient lies with the user," news agency ANI cited, particularly for apps like Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal. While personnel are only permitted to passively participate on apps like YouTube, X, Quora and Instagram, and this shall be done with the purpose of obtaining knowledge and information. Uploading of user-generated content and messages is not permitted. LinkedIn can be used only for uploading a resume for obtaining information on potential employees/employers.