/Apple might launch over 20 new products in 2026: What we know so far

Apple is preparing for one of its busiest years ever in 2026, with plans to launch more than 20 new products, according to multiple industry reports and supply chain leaks. The year is also special for the company, as Apple will mark 50 years since its founding in April 1976. Reports suggest the tech giant will refresh almost every major product line, including iPhones, Macs, wearables and smart home devices.

According to people familiar with Apple’s plans, one product has emerged as a major internal focus: Apple Glasses, a new AI-powered smart glasses project. Apple is expected to begin 2026 with products aimed at students and entry-level users.

According to industry reports,

Apple may launch:

A low-cost MacBook using an iPhone A-series chip, priced between $599 and $699

The iPhone 17e, powered by the A19 chip and featuring Dynamic Island

Updated iPad models

A new MacBook Air with Apple’s M5 chip

Reports also suggest these products could arrive between March and April 2026, following Apple’s usual spring launch cycle. Apple’s push into smart home devices Apple is also expected to expand its presence in the smart home market.

According to reports, the company may introduce a $350 smart home display with:

A 7-inch screen

An upgraded Siri powered by artificial intelligence

Support for smart home controls

If launched, this would be Apple’s first major smart display, going beyond the HomePod and Apple TV.

Fall 2026: Foldable iPhone and Pro models

The biggest launches are expected during Apple’s autumn event in 2026

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may feature the new A20 Pro chip

Under-display Face ID

Improved camera systems

Most notably, Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone.

Few reports suggest the foldable model may include:

A 7.7-inch inner display

A 5.3-inch outer screen

A price close to $1,999

The standard iPhone 18 may be delayed until early 2027, marking a possible change in Apple’s release strategy.

Wearables and Mac updates

Apple’s wearables and Mac lineup are also set for upgrades.

Apple Watch Series 12 may include Touch ID and new health sensors

AirPods Pro 3 could add cameras for AI-based features

AirTag 2 may use an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip for better tracking

On the Mac side: Mac mini and Mac Studio may receive M5 chips

A redesigned MacBook Pro with M6 chips, OLED touchscreen and thinner design is expected later in the year

Apple Glasses: Tim Cook’s reported priority

Apple Glasses is said to be one of CEO Tim Cook’s top priorities.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the smart glasses will focus on:

Siri

AI-powered features

Lightweight design rather than full augmented reality

Reports suggest Apple Glasses may be unveiled in late 2026, but commercial availability could be pushed to 2027.

What this means for Apple

If these reports prove accurate, 2026 could be Apple’s most active year in decades.