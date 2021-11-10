Amid Poland-Belarus border migrant crisis, Russia flies bombers over Belarus

Amid tension at the Polish border over the migrant crisis, Russia said claims by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that Putin's regime was responsible was "unacceptable".

The Russian defence ministry said two Russian bombers carried out flights over Belarus.

The the nuclear-capable fighter jets were Tu-22M3 bombers which conducted tests on the two countries' joint air defence system, it said.

Polish PM Morawiecki had earlier accused Belarus of "state terrorism" as thousands of migrants gathered at the border while saying that he believed it was "quiet revenge" by Lukashenko for supporting the opposition.

Reports claimed migrants tried to breach the border once again as Polish authorities pushed them back. The migrants are mainly from the Middle East who have been trying to enter Europe.

Amid the escalating crisis, German President Angela Merkel called Putin to stop the "instrumentalisation of migrants by the Belarusian regime" declaring that it was "inhumane and unacceptable".

The Russian president reportedly said the EU should directly speak to Lukashenko over the crisis.

Migrants continued to pour along the Poland-Belarus border braving the sub-zero temperatures as Polish guards continued to block their entry.

Meanwhile, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called the situation refugee situation "appalling" as she urged states to take immediate steps to de-escalate.

Reports said Polish authorities have detained at least 50 migrants as the country's defence ministry said there were attacks on the Polish border in several places.

