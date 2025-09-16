Google Preferred
Amid Israel's 'intense' offensive in Gaza, jailed Palestinians are to be kept without beds

Published: Sep 16, 2025, 17:48 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 17:48 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to members of a bipartisan delegation of American legislators at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on September 15, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The request was made, citing the overpopulation of the jailed Palestinians. Since the October 7 attack, Israel has witnessed a major rise in its prisoner population. 

Israel launched its biggest ground offensive in Gaza on Tuesday (September 16), which was followed by international criticism. The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said that it had “begun destroying Hamas infrastructure in Gaza City".

Meanwhile, the Knesset National Security Committee approved the request made by the government to hold the imprisoned Palestinians to be held overnight without a bed. The request was made, citing the overpopulation of the jailed Palestinians. Since the October 7 attack, Israel has witnessed a major rise in its prisoner population. The Israeli government claimed that the overcrowding problem of jails would be solved by making these changes in the governing conditions of the prisons.

A spike in prisoners' data

At present, a total of 24,715 people are held in Israeli prisons. The number shot up by 8,360 since the war in Gaza started. Among the people in prison, 11,115 are Palestinians. They are held for committing what "security offenses" as claimed by Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel Prison Service official Tamar Dori said that the main reason for the spike is the influx of Palestinians jailed for illegally residing in Israel, Times of Israel reported.

‘Intensive operation in Gaza’

Israel's major offensive in Gaza was also confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said that Israel “has begun an intensive operation in Gaza City.”

Meanwhile, the IDF posted on X saying, "In the past day, IDF activity in Gaza City has began according to the operational plan, and is expected to expand in line with the current situational assessment."

"Its aim is to achieve the war’s objectives in Gaza and to enhance the achievements made during combat," it added.

