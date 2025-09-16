/'Israel is committing genocide in Gaza', says probe launched by United Nations rights body

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 12:44 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 12:44 IST
'Israel is committing genocide in Gaza', says probe launched by UN rights body Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

UN inquiry finds Israel guilty of genocide in Gaza, citing killings, harm, and birth prevention; 65,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed

In a detailed 72-page report released on Tuesday (September 16), the UN Human Rights Council’s commission concluded that since October 7, 2023, Israel has carried out four genocidal acts in Gaza following Hamas’s deadly attacks and Israel’s ensuing military response. These acts include killing Palestinians, inflicting severe physical and psychological damage, deliberately creating living conditions aimed at partial or complete destruction of the group, and enforcing measures to prevent births among Palestinians. According to Gaza’s Palestinian health ministry, nearly 65,000 Palestinians have died since October 7, with the majority of casualties being women and children; the ministry does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

This is a breaking news. More to follow.

