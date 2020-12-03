Amid election fraud claims, Donald Trump hints of another run in 2024

Donald Trump continued to remain bitter about his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden and also hinted of another run in 2024.

In a 46-minute video which Trump described as the "most important speech" he has ever made, he said that country's electoral system is "under coordinated assault and siege" and blamed it for his loss.

However, at a White House Christmas party, Trump hinted about the possibility of anther run in 2024.

"It's been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years," the president told guests.

Trump spoke at length on the widespread voter fraud in the presidential election in the video, which led to warnings by Facebook and Twitter in the video.

His baseless remarks of a "rigged" election continued despite his own administration's Attorney General Bill Barr declaring on Tuesday that there is no evidence of fraud.

"It is statistically impossible that the person, me, who led the charge, lost," he said in the video, adding that he has "so much evidence".

Meanwhile, the six-contested states have also certified their results and the national count has given Biden a massive lead of about seven million more votes than Trump.

