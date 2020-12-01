Donald Trump losing Twitter followers to Joe Biden

After hinting at conceding defeat to Joe Biden in the US election 2020, Donald Trump is also losing his Twitter followers to the president-elect.

According to Factbase, a site committed to following Trump's public utterances, the president has lost 133,902 devotees since 17 November while the duly elected president has increased 1,156,610.

In a Sunday tweet, CNN host and media columnist Brian Stelter said that while Twitter supporters were "without a doubt not the main measurement on the planet", it was "still significant: unexpectedly since 2015, Trump is reliably losing adherents".

@FactbaseFeed has measured small declines for 11 days in a row. pic.twitter.com/BZzXJ2D0SJ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 29, 2020

Factbase, he called attention to, had "estimated little decreases for 11 days straight".

Trump has 88.8 million devotees, to whom he keeps on tweeting ridiculous cases of constituent extortion and hard and fast paranoid notions encompassing his misfortune to Biden.

His latest message at the hour of composing went with a video of a group at a convention and stated: "No chance WE LOST THIS ELECTION!"

Trump has griped about his treatment by Twitter, claiming it is one-sided against traditionalists. Numerous onlookers expect that once he leaves office, the site will quit assuming the best about him with respect to his bogus and fiery messages.

Biden has 20.2 million adherents.

On Monday morning, his latest message read: "It's an ideal opportunity to take care of the brutal way of talking, bring down the temperature, and hear each out other once more. To gain ground, we should quit regarding our rivals as our adversaries. We are not foes. We are Americans."