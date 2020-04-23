Amid coronavirus pandemic, Russia spreads misinformation to undermine European Union: Report

For Russia, misinformation is a legitimate weapon to achieve foreign policy goals. Experts who have studied the Russian playbook say the kremlin deploys several tools including fake stories, digital troll, and shadowy blogs. And now, Russia's latest playground is Europe.

A report published on US-based media site, politico claimed that Russian sources are pushing fake news in Europe in an attempt to undermine the European Union.

The EU foreign service says Russia and China are "carpet bombing" Europeans with coronavirus lies.

Another report was published on European online newspaper, which also claimed that the Russian state media is indeed spreading misleading advice like baking soda, lemon, vitamin C, and zinc would kill the coronavirus while washing hands is ineffective.

A website name "orientalreview" which is believed to be a pro-Kremlin site published an article in March in which it downplayed that coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 180,000 people globally and claimed that the deadly virus is less harmful than seasonal influenza.

"The great COVID-19 legacy will leave far fewer deaths than common influenza when the panic has dissipated". If this piece downplays the crisis.

While another pro-Russian blog called "Geopolitica" published an article with a headline reading, "The plague gods: The geopolitics of epidemic and the bubbles of nothing" in which it claimed that the "coronavirus will end the civilisation."

The problem of misinformation is real and while Europe iis the worst affected continent from coronavirus with over a million cases of infection, the infodemic is only adding to Europe's troubles.

Last month, the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen had to release a video to bust some of the fake claims herself.

Oxford's Reuters Institute tracked the spread of 225 fake claims during which they that 88 per cent of the misleading claims of the coronavirus appeared on social media platforms.

Out of this, 9% of these claims ran on television; 8% in other news outlets.