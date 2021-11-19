Amid chaos, internet services will soon be restored in Sudan: State media

After more than three weeks of no internet, authorities in Sudan have said that they will restore internet services gradually, reports state media. "Internet services are gradually returning through all telecommunication companies," the official news agency SUNA quoted officials as saying.

Internet services in the region have been blocked since October 25. The poverty-stricken African nation has been facing extreme chaos after the collapse of the country's government.

Earlier, a two-day civil disobedience protest was interrupted due to problematic internet services. There was less turnout in the number of participants for the protest.

Sudan is already going through a deep economic crisis with record inflation and shortages of basics. The abrupt collapse of the country's transition to democracy sparked an international outcry as US President Joe Biden called the military coup in Sudan a ''grave setback'' for the country.

Also read | 'No to military rule': Sudan's security forces fire tear gas during anti-coup campaign by teachers

Meanwhile, various reports claim that 15 people were shot dead after the Sudanese Army opened fire at thousands of Sudanese who took to the streets to protest against the military’s October 25 takeover.

The protesters demanded a full handover to civilian authorities and for the leaders of the coup to be put on trial.

According to reports, security forces fired live rounds and tear gas to prevent gatherings in all three cities, and mobile phone communications were cut, witnesses said.

State television said there were injuries among protesters and police.