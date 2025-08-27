/America may want a dictator: Trump repeats his claim for second consecutive day

Trump has mentioned people of America want a dictator, but he is not one. Among other things that he has been repeating, this is the latest. These comments were made during a cabinet meeting, where he tried to take jibes atWes Mooreand JB Pritzker, the governors of Maryland and Illinois, respectively. He claimed the two were unhappy as he said he would send the military to their cities.

Trump then went on to elaborate how Moore wanted to go on a walk with the president, and the former suggested he first clean up the crime in his city. He also said that Moore called him ‘the greatest president of my lifetime’ and that’s something he could only say in private. Though publicly he says things in a derogatory way, Trump acknowledged that it is politics.

Well, what the US president claims was said by Moore in private is not something he is aligning himself with. Taking to his X handle, he wrote, ‘Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President.’

Why did Trump say he is not a dictator?

The president was seen saying he is not a dictator as he was talking about the crime in certain cities. He said, “I just had to stop crime. And you would think that Illinois would have such a problem with crime, such a bad governor. He should be calling me, and he should be saying, ’Could you send over the troops, please?’”



And then went on to say having a dictator in the country’s highest office isn’t such a bad thing.“So the line is that I’m a dictator, but I stop crime,” Trump said. “So a lot of people say, you know, ‘If that’s the case, I’d rather have a dictator,’” he added.