Amazon leads union election by 2-1; count to resume on Friday

Retail giant Amazon Inc. is about to determine whether the workers at its Alabama warehouse will become the first in the US to join a retail union.

The court, which halted the count at 7 pm EST on Thursday, is due to restart the count on Friday. Till now, Amazon was ahead with 1,100 nos in comparison to 463 yeses.

On Friday, the federal officers will resume the count with nearly half of the 3,215 ballots left to count.

Meanwhile, Amazon has telegraphed its intentions to appeal the result.

“Our system is broken, Amazon took full advantage of that, and we will be calling on the labor board to hold Amazon accountable for its illegal and egregious behavior during the campaign,” RWDSU president, Stuart Appelbaum, said.

“But make no mistake about it; this still represents an important moment for working people and their voices will be heard.”

The RWDS has also accused Amazon of “corrupting the election” by pressurising the USPS to install a mailbox on the Amazon property, making the employees cast the ballot on the Amazon premises instead of someplace with more free surveillance. The group cited the documents obtained via the Freedom of Information Act request to make this accusation