All adults in US eligible for COVID-19 vaccine from 19 April: President Joe Biden

After successfully administering the coronavirus vaccine to almost all the senior citizens of the country, the US is now aiming to make all adults eligible to receive the vaccine by April 19.

The US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced during his White House remarks that every adult above the age of 18 will now be eligible to stand in the virtual line for getting vaccinated.

However, he also warned the country against not following the coronavirus-related precautions and restrictions laid out by the experts.

"We aren't at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do," he said from the White House. "We're still in a life-and-death race against this virus."

Since the announcement, the majority of the states have already assured that they will be able to meet the timeline, which states the goal to be achieved two weeks prior to the initial May 1 deadline.

In addition to this, states such as New Jersey and Oregon have announced that all Americans over the age of 16 will now be eligible to sign up for a vaccine on April 19.

Biden also stressed that making all adults eligible for the vaccine would help bring clarity as there will be "no more confusing rules, no more confusing restrictions".

He has urged everyone to get registered and get a vaccine shot against the deadly coronavirus as soon as possible.

"When you go home, get all your friends, tell them, 'Get a shot when they can," he said. "That's how we're going to beat this."

Meanwhile, the White House Press Secretary has reported that the government will be delivering more than 28 million vaccine shots to the US states this week.

She also stressed that the government does not support the idea of a federal vaccine database or a vaccine passport.

"The government is not now, nor will we be supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential," Psaki said. "There will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential."

Biden has assured people that he will put his best foot forward to bring the country out of the pandemic soon. "I want to have an Independence Day – an independence from the Covid," he said. "How much death, disease and misery are we going to see between now and then."