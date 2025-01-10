New Delhi: All 4 Indian nationals accused in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case remain in custody, the British Columbia Prosecution Service (BCPS) has clarified after reports emerged that they were released and were out on bail.

In response to a question by WION, Ann Seymour, Acting Communications Counsel, Ministry of Attorney General, BC Prosecution Service said, "It is not true that the four accused have been released on bail. All four accused were detained, and they continue to remain in custody."

The next court appearance is a pre-trial conference on February 11. There is also a subsequent court appearance on February 12. The trail dates are yet to announced in this matter.

The British Columbia Prosecution Service (BCPS) is responsible for the prosecution of criminal offences within British Columbia, which includes prosecuting cases under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a listed terrorist in India and a vocal supporter of Khalistani extremism, was shot dead in June 2023 in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. In May 2024, three Indian nationals - Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh - were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Nijjar's death.

They were living in Edmonton, Alberta, at the time of their arrest. Later in November, Amandeep Singh, another suspect, was arrested in Brampton, Ontario.

When asked about the court documents which are available publicly saying "N" when it comes to custody of the accused, Prosecution Service clarified that they "do not manage" Court Services Online (CSO).

They pointed out that the legal proceedings have been transferred from the Provincial Court to the Supreme Court, which is standard for cases involving serious offenses such as murder.

While the provincial court file number was 256562-2C, which is now terminated, the file number is now 86086-1 at the New Westminster Law Courts (Supreme Court).

The killing of Nijjar rocked India-Canada ties after outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2023 claimed that Ottawa has "credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to his death.

This led to a significant diplomatic fallout, with India eventually withdrawing its High Commissioner, and downsizing of Canadian mission in India. Canada also announced that it is expelling Indian diplomats.

The case has become symptomatic of issues between India and Canada, with Delhi calling Ottawa to take action against Khalistani extremists while Canada emphasising issues like freedom of speech and rule of law.