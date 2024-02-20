Alexei Navalny death: European nations summon Russian diplomats, warn of fresh sanctions

A number of European countries on Monday (Feb 19) summoned Russian diplomats over the rather suspicious death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny last week, whilst also warning of fresh sanctions.

France led the chart by summoning the Russian ambassador to Paris, confirmed foreign minister Stephane Sejourne who is currently on a diplomatic trip to Argentina.

"I have asked for the convocation of the Russian ambassador today," he informed during a press conference, adding that "the regime of Vladimir Putin has once again shown its true nature".

Norway's foreign ministry also released a statement saying it had done the same.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has today summoned the Russian ambassador for a talk about the death of Alexei Navalny. In the conversation, Norwegian views will be conveyed about Russian authorities' responsibility for the death and for facilitating a transparent investigation," the ministry said in a statement.

Finland, Lithuania, Spain Sweden and the Netherlands are the others to have summoned diplomats from Russian embassies. London had done the same Friday (Feb 16) evening.

Meanwhile, Germany said it was proposing fresh sanctions against Moscow as President Vladimir Putin had once again used his powers to cull freedom in the country.

“We have seen the brutal force with which the Russian president represses his own citizens who take to the streets to demonstrate for freedom or write about it in newspapers,” said German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock.

“We will propose new sanctions in light of the death of Alexei Navalny.”

Notably, Germany under Chancellor Olaf Scholz temporarily took in Navalny in 2020 after he was poisoned with a nerve agent.

According to reports, after EU foreign ministers agreed on a 13th round of sanctions against the Kremlin on Monday, the bloc was studying ways of hitting back at Putin in a 14th round in the coming weeks.

The Western bloc has taken a unanimous stand in blaming the Russian authorities for the death of Navalny whose prison sentence had been extended by 19 years last year.

"What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin's brutality no one should be fooled not in Russia not at home not anywhere in the world," said US President Joe Biden last week.

On Monday, Biden said he was "considering additional sanctions" on Moscow over Navalny's death.

"We already have sanctions, but we are considering additional sanctions, yes," said Biden.

Even former president Donald Trump acknowledged the sudden of Navalny, three days after the Russian's death.

“The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our country,” Trump posted on his Truth Social network.

“It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction," he added.

Navalny once led street protests against the Russian president, building a potent opposition that constantly targeted Moscow's corrupt officials.