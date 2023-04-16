AlexaDown: Thousands of users report outage of Amazon's virtual assistant technology Alexa

Alexa users in the United States woke up on Sunday morning to a widespread outage of the usually dependable voice assistant. As per outage-tracking website Downdetector.com, Amazon.com's voice assistant Alexa was down for thousands of users in the United States.

User comments on the outage tracking website claim that the outage is global. However, Amazon is yet to issue a statement on the outage or its scale.

Reuters reports that more than 9,000 users have flagged issues with Alexa, and some have also reported trouble accessing Amazon's mobile application.

Alexa users have flooded Twitter with posts about the intelligent personal assistant's outage, with many using the hashtag #AlexaDown.

Here are some tweets:

#Alexa One of my Alexas did something before it went quiet. I greeted it "Good Morning"; it replied that it was Charlie Chaplin's birthday and asked to do an impression of him. I said OK. It was silent. I got the joke. Has a "Silent film" joke brought down all Alexas? — Shaky Barnes (@ShakyBarnes) April 16, 2023 ×

Why Is Alexa Broken ... who will i ask my stupid morning questions to? pic.twitter.com/eVbgmOkuCz — MumblesVideos (@The_Mumbles_) April 16, 2023 ×

Alexa is down and none of our lights are coming on, we're not getting our morning routines spoken to us, nor can we hear breaking news notifications.



What am I going to do?



THIS IS A TRAVESTY!!

(snark) https://t.co/OysPkKPDOz — ~Furyu~ 💙 (@furyu_me) April 16, 2023 ×

So, YOU'RE the one who caused Alexa to go quiet.

Humph! — ~Furyu~ 💙 (@furyu_me) April 16, 2023 ×

