#AlexaDown: Thousands of users report outage of Amazon's virtual assistant technology Alexa

New York, United StatesEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Apr 16, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

Reuters reports that more than 9,000 users have flagged issues with Alexa, and some have also reported trouble accessing Amazon's mobile application. Photograph:(Reuters)

User comments on the outage tracking website claim that the outage is global. However, Amazon is yet to issue a statement on the outage or its scale

Alexa users in the United States woke up on Sunday morning to a widespread outage of the usually dependable voice assistant. As per outage-tracking website Downdetector.com, Amazon.com's voice assistant Alexa was down for thousands of users in the United States.

User comments on the outage tracking website claim that the outage is global. However, Amazon is yet to issue a statement on the outage or its scale.

Reuters reports that more than 9,000 users have flagged issues with Alexa, and some have also reported trouble accessing Amazon's mobile application.

Alexa users have flooded Twitter with posts about the intelligent personal assistant's outage, with many using the hashtag #AlexaDown.

Here are some tweets:

(With inputs from agencies)

