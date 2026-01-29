/Alex Pretti's killers placed on administrative leave as Trump seeks to calm Minnesota backlash

The two federal agents who fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis over the weekend have been placed on administrative leave, the Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday (Jan 28). DHS stressed that the move is standard procedure in cases involving fatal shootings by federal officers. Still, the decision comes as President Donald Trump tries to calm public anger over immigration raids in Minnesota, even as those operations continue.

Raids continue on the ground

According to reports, on the ground in Minnesota, there are few signs of any real slowdown. Federal immigration raids have continued, including an incident on Tuesday in which agents attempted to enter Ecuador's consulate without a warrant. Attorney General Pam Bondi also announced new arrests of "rioters" who she said were "assaulting federal law enforcement". Trump said earlier this week that he would "de-escalate" the crackdown, but offered no details on what that would actually mean in practice.

The killing that sparked backlash

Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, was shot and killed by federal agents on Saturday (Jan 24). The incident has followed Trump throughout the week, even as he travelled to Iowa to give campaign-style speeches focused on the economy ahead of November's midterms. A preliminary report from Customs and Border Protection said Pretti was shot while resisting arrest.

Trump, meanwhile, has tried to hedge his position. He told reporters he did not believe Pretti was an "assassin", a word earlier used by his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller. At the same time, Trump blamed Pretti for carrying a gun, even though he was licensed to do so.

‘No Kings’ protest takes shape

A third round of nationwide "No Kings" protests is now being planned for March 28, reports The Guardian. Organisers say the demonstrations are driven by anger over immigration enforcement and the deaths of two US citizens in related incidents in Minnesota. Some estimate turnout could reach 9 million people.