Airstrike in Ethiopia's Amhara chalks up 26 fatalities, 'gravely' injures 50

In Ethiopia's Amhara region, an airstrike has killed at least 26 people, while more than 50 are estimated to be wounded in the attack. The attack that occurred on Sunday morning (August 13th) in Finote Selam, a town in Amhara’s West Gojjam zone, is the latest instance of violence in Ethiopia's second-biggest state.

The deadliest single episode

Talking to The Guardian, hospital officials said that 26 people have died. They also share a tally of people injured in the attack that, as per the report, emerges as one of the deadliest single episode since August — the eruption of violence in the region.

Residents of the area told the Guardian that the attack was targeted at members of the Fano ethnic militia, who were gathered in the town's centre. However, in the process, many bystanders were hurt. As of now, it is unclear how many of the victims are civilians.

"22 bodies were brought to the hospital, while four others who were critically injured died soon after arriving in the hospital," in Finote Selam, said a hospital official while talking to AFP.

"We've so far received 55 injured patients, out of which more than 40 are gravely injured," added the hospital official, speaking anonymously over safety concerns.

A resident told the news agency that he had "helped in the burial of bodies of 30 victims," and that he saw "a medium-sized freight vehicle had been completely destroyed in an air strike with dead bodies strewn around the vehicle"

Fano militia

There are worries that Northern Ethiopia may be on the brink of war. This comes as the Fano militia has seized control of several towns across Amhara, where the Monday attack happened.

According to the Guardian report, the militia has been breaking out prison inmates, trashing government offices and looting weapons from police stations.

Responding to the Fano militia activities, authorities have shut off the internet and declared a state of emergency. On Wednesday, the authorities claimed they have taken back control of Amhara's towns. They also said that services would soon resume. However, as per the reports, observers have voiced fears that the militia may be planning a guerrilla campaign. There are reports of tanks rolling through major towns — including Bahir Dar, the regional capital — and the use of artillery in civilian neighbourhoods.

(With inputs from agencies)

