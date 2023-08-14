Latvian PM Krisjanis Karins announces resignation amid coalition struggles

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins has announced his intention to step down from his role, along with the entirety of his government, later this week. The move comes as Karins seeks a fresh mandate through an election, aiming to reshape the government after his proposed cabinet reshuffle was rejected by current coalition partners.

Speaking at a press conference, Karins revealed his plan to submit his resignation, along with that of his cabinet, to the country's president on Thursday (August 17). This decision underscores his determination to address the challenges posed by a strained coalition and pursue a new political direction.

Coalition dynamics and expansion efforts

Karins currently leads a three-way alliance comprised of his liberal-conservative New Unity party, the conservative National Alliance, and the centre-right electoral alliance United List.

However, his efforts to broaden the coalition to include the Alliance of Farmers and Greens and the left-leaning Progressives have encountered significant resistance.

The 58-year-old Prime Minister has been advocating for an expanded coalition for some time, seeking to incorporate new partners and perspectives.

However, his current coalition allies have repeatedly expressed reservations about this approach.

The recent setback occurred when Karins' proposed appointments for three ministerial positions were not endorsed by his coalition partners. Additionally, approval for several policy initiatives was withheld.

Karins stated that his party intends to designate its candidate for the prime ministerial position next Wednesday. For any prospective prime minister to assume office, they would require a mandate from Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics. Moreover, parliamentary approval would be essential before a new coalition could be established.

Upcoming challenges

Notably, the next Latvian parliamentary election is not scheduled until 2026. Despite this, Karins' decision to resign and seek a fresh electoral mandate reflects his determination to navigate the existing political landscape and overcome the hurdles posed by coalition dynamics.

In the coming weeks, Latvia will witness a crucial political transition as leaders navigate the intricate process of forming a new government, potentially with a different composition and policy direction.

As the nation looks toward the future, this development serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving nature of democratic governance and the challenges that leaders must confront in pursuit of their vision for the country.

(With inputs from agencies)