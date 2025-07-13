A Beech B200 Super King Air aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at Southend Airport in London on Sunday (July 13). The horrific incident was caught on camera and a massive fireball can be seen as the plane crashed. The aircraft was scheduled to fly from Southend to Lelystad in the Netherlands, according to flight tracking data from Flightradar. The emergency services rushed to the spot as thick smoke was seen emanating from the burning wreckage of the plane.

It is unclear how many people were onboard the aircraft at the time of the crash. David Burton-Sampson, Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh said that Essex police is on the scene and asked people to avoid nearby area as much as possible. He also said that as a precaution due to the proximity to the incident, the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club were evacuated. London Southend Airport, in a statement, said, “We can confirm there has been a serious incident at London Southend Airport this afternoon involving a general aviation aircraft. We are working closely with the local authorities and will be able to provide more information as soon as possible.”

Essex Police said in a statement: "We remain on the scene of a serious incident at Southend Airport. We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane. We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours. We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues."