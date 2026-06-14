A major breakthrough has been achieved as researchers at the Universities of Cambridge and Southampton have designed "universal vaccine" using artificial intelligence which has now successfully passed its first human clinical trial. The universal vaccine has been designed against protecting multiple coronavirus strains. The vaccine could offer broader, long-term protection and help the world prepare for future pandemics without constant vaccine updates, according to reports.

What we know about the universal vaccine?

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Researchers from the University of Cambridge and biotechnology company DIOSynVax (DVX) Ltd reported that this is an experimental vaccine which passed first human clinical trial. They said it was safe and caused no significant side effects in a clinical trial involving 39 healthy volunteers.

According to researchers, this vaccine was designed to provide protection across the wider Sarbeco coronavirus family. This group includes SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, as well as SARS and related coronaviruses found in bats that could potentially spill over into humans in the future. The findings were published in the Journal of Infection.