/Zuckerberg admits errors in Meta's AI transition, says no more company-wide layoffs are expected this year

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that the company's large-scale AI restructuring included mistakes, months after thousands of employees lost their jobs or were moved into new roles. In an internal memo seen by Reuters, Zuckerberg told staff that Meta's transition towards becoming an AI-first company had not been perfect. He said the company would likely make more mistakes as it continues adapting to rapid technological change, but stressed that Meta is trying to provide stability for employees.

The comments come after one of the biggest organisational changes in the company's recent history.

Why Meta cut 8,000 jobs

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Earlier this year, Meta laid off around 10 per cent of its workforce, affecting roughly 8,000 employees. The company also reassigned about 7,000 workers to AI-related projects and workflows as part of a wider effort to reorganise around artificial intelligence.

At the end of March, Meta employed nearly 78,000 people globally. Reports suggest that the combined layoffs and workforce reshuffling may have directly affected around one-fifth of the company's employees.

The restructuring is part of Zuckerberg's broader strategy to position Meta as a leading AI company.

Zuckerberg admits the transition has not been smooth

In the memo, Zuckerberg acknowledged the difficulties involved in such a large transformation. "Given the complexity of these changes, we've made mistakes and will almost certainly make more," he told employees. The admission offers a rare glimpse into the challenges facing major technology firms as they race to integrate AI across products, services and internal operations. Meta has invested billions of dollars into AI infrastructure, advanced models, computing capacity and specialised talent. The company is also exploring AI agents that could automate tasks traditionally handled by human employees. While executives argue that AI will unlock new opportunities, the transition has also created uncertainty for workers across the technology sector.

No more company-wide layoffs expected this year

Alongside acknowledging mistakes, Zuckerberg attempted to reassure employees about their future at the company. According to the memo, Meta does not currently expect any additional company-wide layoffs this year.

However, he stopped short of making firm guarantees.

"I don't want to overpromise because the world is changing in ways that are out of our control," Zuckerberg said.

He added that Meta would continue looking for opportunities for employees who had been reassigned to help train and support AI systems.

Meta's next step: More AI and more collaboration

The company appears determined to continue its AI transformation despite the challenges. Zuckerberg said creating new AI-focused roles had given Meta greater flexibility. It allowed the company to reduce the size of some teams while retaining the ability to move employees back into different positions if needed.

To improve morale and collaboration, Meta plans to increase spending on team-building activities, company events and offsite gatherings.

The company is also preparing a large hackathon in July aimed at encouraging employees from different teams to work together on new AI projects and products.

What this means for the wider tech industry